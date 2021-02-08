COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The new owners of two Ohio nuclear power plants have given indications to Ohio legislators that they will decline $1 billion in subsidies included in a tainted 2019 energy bill.

The legislators say representatives of Energy Harbor have expressed concerns that the subsidies would impede its ability to compete in PJM's 13-state energy market.

Sen. Jerry Cirino, a co-sponsor of a bill to eliminate the nuclear subsidies, said there is wide support for his legislation.

Cirino has long been an advocate for keeping the plants, one of which is in his district, operating and paying much-needed taxes to communities.