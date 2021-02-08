GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 26-year-old Michigan man was killed in an explosion that occurred during a baby shower, authorities said.

A small cannon device that was fired in the backyard of a home by the homeowner blew up Saturday evening, spraying metal shrapnel that struck Evan Thomas Silva, of Hartland, who was standing nearby, police said. Silva was taken in serious condition to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he later died.

Three parked cars and the garage where the baby shower was being held were also struck by shrapnel.

Police said they suspect there was too much gunpowder loaded into the device.

Authorities are still investigating. No charges have been filed.

"The homeowner had purchased the cannon at an auction prior to the event and had fired the cannon several times prior," state police said in a statement.

In recent years, some gender-reveal events — where devices eject confetti, balloons or other colored objects to announce a soon-to-be-born child’s sex — have taken a dangerous turn.

In September, a couple’s plan to reveal their baby’s gender with blue or pink smoke sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres in Southern California. And in 2019, a homemade explosive used to reveal a baby’s gender killed 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer in Knoxville, Iowa. The device was meant to spray powder but instead blew up like a pipe bomb.