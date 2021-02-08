DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — We are now less than a week away from the Daytona 500, one of the biggest events in racing. For some Daytona Beach businesses, they bank on making their profits during the race.

What You Need To Know Daytona 500 will be on February 14



Race is sold out, with limited capacity



Businesses are hopeful fans come to Daytona Beach anyway



PREVIOUS STORIES: Limited Capacity Daytona 500 is One Month Away



Business Owners Hopeful Daytona International Speedway Races Will Translate into Much-Needed Revenue



But this year, a lot of things will be different due to the global pandemic.

At Daytona 2000, one of the area's largest retailers of NASCAR merchandise, manager Karen Cook has been preparing for months.

“Everything you need for the 500, for NASCAR, it is all in this store,” said Cook.

She said they invested thousands of dollars to stock up for their biggest sales weekend of the year, ordering products as early as November. Cook said last year's event was packed with fanfare, thanks to a visit from President Trump.

"Oh yeah, it is a big hype when the president comes in, it is all crazy," said Cook. “I mean it is nice when you have 100,000 fans at the race track rooting on their driver, because it is going to affect our business as far as the amount of people that are going to come into town.”

But this year, that won’t be the case, with COVID-19 precautions being taken at the track and in her own store.

“We just want to make sure that everybody stays safe,” said Cook, showing the masks they give out to potential customers if they come into her store without one.

Exactly how different this year's 500 will be is something Cook is unsure about. Despite limited fans at the speedway, she’s hopeful that won’t mean limited fans in her store.

“I still have people calling me all the time, asking me if I have merchandise in the store yet. And they are like 'we are on our way down', and we are like 'cool, we are ready for you',” said Cook. "People come year after year after year, they don’t want them to stop coming.”

Karen Cook at Daytona 2000 is ready for the #DAYTONA500 on Feb. 14th. She hopes limited capacity at the speedway won’t mean limited customers in her store @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/coVlHLxFJk — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) February 5, 2021

She is confident that the chilly weather up north will help convince race fans to still make the trip.

“My expectation is that I am hoping that the hotel across the street is going to book up and we are going to have the fans that we had coming in every single year, even if they can’t get into the race. They’ll at least come down and enjoy the scenery of Florida and come shop in our store," said Cook.

All Cook is sure about is that it will be a 500 like they’ve never experienced. Even if sales aren’t what they hope for after an extremely difficult year, she claims this won’t be their final lap.

“A virus, a hurricane, any time like that that we have a road block, we pick ourselves up and we dust ourselves up and start all over again,” said Cook.

The Daytona 500 is set to take place this Sunday, Feburary 14. Tickets are sold out for the event, but the stands will not be full. According to the speedway, anyone attending in person will have their temperature checked, answer health screeninng questions and be required to wear a mask. ​