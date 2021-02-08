John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's larger-than-life Lieutenant Governor and a media-savvy figure who rose to national prominence during the 2020 presidential election, formally announced Monday that he will be running for the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania in 2022 vacated by the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey.

Fetterman, thanking the "37,000 grassroots donors who stepped up" to help him raise $1.4 million in the weeks in an exploratory fundraising campaign before announcing his candidacy, said it's his turn to step up as well: "Let's get to work."

Thank you to the 37,000 grassroots donors who stepped up.



Now, it's my turn.



— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) February 8, 2021

"These places across Pennsylvania feel left behind, they don’t feel part of the conversation," Fetterman, 51, said in the video. "That’s why Donald Trump went to these small counties, and held these big rallies. We cannot afford to take any vote for granted."

Fetterman's motto of "every county, every vote," seems to signal a Democratic counter to Trump's strategy.

Fetterman, who mounted an unsuccessful Democratic primary campaign in 2016, would bring newfound national fame and name recognition to his 2022 campaign, which could help him in his fundraising efforts.

“The 2022 cycle in Pennsylvania is going to be one of the most, if not the most, important races,” Fetterman told The Philadelphia Inquirer in an interview in January.

Fetterman's political career began as the mayor of impoverished Braddock, a tiny steel town just outside of Pittsburgh where three-fourths of the residents are Black.

It was there that the Harvard-educated Fetterman became something of a street fighter for progressive values, as well as a minor media star for his work.

"What I bring is a 20-year record of consistency in embracing the same core issues that the Democratic Party has come to embrace," Fetterman said in a recent interview.

In 2010, he was arrested for refusing to leave the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s corporate headquarters in protest over the closing of a hospital in Braddock, a cause that raised broader issues about inequality and the lack of access to health care.

Later, he performed same-sex marriage ceremonies in his home before a federal judge’s ruling made it legal in Pennsylvania.

Including his loss in the Democratic primary in 2016′s Senate race, he is a veteran of two statewide campaigns, is an ever-present guest on cable news shows – often wearing a Carhartt neck gaiter and Dickes shorts – and has a huge social media following.

Fetterman has become a popular figure among Democrats and progressives online, notably for his “trolling” of Texas. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who announced he was offering up to $1 million to anyone who can provide evidence of voter fraud that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“Hey, Governor Patrick – it’s your counterpart in Pennsylvania,” Fetterman wrote in November. “I’d like to collect your handsome reward for reporting voter fraud. I got a dude in Forty Fort, PA who tried to have his dead mom vote for Trump. I’d like mine in Sheetz gift cards pls.”

His colorful language made him a fixture of the election news cycle as well, attacking falsehoods about voter fraud peddled by Trump and Republicans after the November election – including telling NBC News that "the president can sue a ham sandwich."

Fetterman also made headlines when majority Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate blocked a Democratic incumbent from being sworn in because his GOP challenger has disputed the razor-thin election results. GOP senators muscled through a motion to remove Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, as the presiding officer for the day after Fetterman insisted that Brewster be sworn in with the other senators.

Republicans then voted through another motion to recognize the election in every Senate contest, except for Brewster’s.

When it came time for newly elected and reelected Senate Democrats to take the oath of office, Brewster stepped aside to avoid a standoff. Fetterman, who had initially refused to leave the rostrum, subsequently left the chamber.

“I had no desire to ruin picture day,” Fetterman said afterward. “It came down to, there’s got to be a way for both sides to maintain their dignity and we can find a way forward. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.”

Fetterman was also in the news when Pennsylvania Republicans passed a measure in a budget seemingly targeted at the Lt. Gov., which prevented from flying flags apart from the American or Pennsylvania flag, or flags honoring missing soldiers, from state capitol buildings. Fetterman flies a LGBTQIA Pride flag and a marijuana legalization flag from his office balcony.

So, the PAGOP sent the gay flag police to take mine down today. 🏳️‍🌈



The LG’s office sent the LG to fly them proudly once again.



Equal Protection Under The Law. 🏳️‍🌈



Legal Weed ✅ for PA.



How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/NLJ5uKt6Yy — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 26, 2021

Besides the party’s bedrock issues, he is a fervent advocate for legalizing marijuana, criticizing the war on "a plant" as pointless, counterproductive and disproportionately inflicting criminal records onto Black people.

Legal Weed For Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/iKCLzWm8og — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 18, 2020

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey announced in October that he won’t seek a third term in 2022. Pennsylvania’s Senate race will be one of the more closely watched races in the 2022 midterms.

On the Republican side, a number of names are circulating — including former Trump administration figures. Another possibility is Jeff Bartos, a suburban Philadelphia real estate investor who started running for U.S. Senate before switching horses to become Fetterman’s opponent for lieutenant governor in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.