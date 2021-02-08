“When we stand united there isn’t a damn thing we aren’t able to do, and you’re the perfect example of that,” President Joe Biden said to doctors, nurses, and federal employees working to vaccinate Arizonans at State Farm Stadium.

The 63,400-person stadium, normally home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals and the college football Fiesta Bowl, was converted into the state’s first 24/7 coronavirus vaccination center earlier this year, and is both funded and operated by local, state, and federal partners.

Upon assuming the presidency, Biden pledged his administration would administer 100 million COVID vaccine doses within his first 100 days in office. Vaccination centers like the one at State Farm Stadium, Biden said Monday, will be crucial to the government’s effort.

"This is the kind of partnership between the federal and state governments and the private sector that help us vaccinate more people more quickly, and to get ahead of this virus instead of behind it," Biden told the assembled workers, adding: "You guys are the example of unity."

"As one of the first of this example of the partnership between the federal government, state, and local, you all really are a model, and there are folks around the country who are going to benefit from the work you all are doing on the ground in Arizona," Harris added.

Biden and Harris first heard from Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, who spoke of the vaccination efforts underway at the stadium. The center is currently operating at a rate of nearly 8,000 vaccinations per day, and has administered upwards of 160,000 shots — an amount equal to 18 percent of all COVID vaccine doses given statewide, Christ said.

The vaccination center has allowed health care workers to expand eligibility for people to get their shots, a boon for the out-of-state “snowbirds” who come to enjoy a warm winter, seasonal workers, and those who are in close proximity to an at-risk individual.

"One of the things that we've found really helps us keep up with our vaccine supply is to offer plus ones,” Dr. Christ said Monday. “That is a clinical decision that is offered to somebody else who may have accompanied the individual in the car. Whether it's a caretaker, a family member, we're trying to get as many vaccines into the arms of Arizonans so we want to make sure that all of those around some of our vulnerable residents are protected.”

The center’s operation capacity would not have been possible without support from federal partners like FEMA, Christ added.

The massive vaccination center is one of several planned across the state. That’s thanks to Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey, who was one of the first to request a federal partnership for vaccination centers.

"I’m sorry that we weren't in the position that the governor could be with us today, but he's been very very cooperative, very helpful," Biden said of Ducey. "He's stepped up."

Currently, over 300 federal personnel are deployed across Arizona to help ramp up the pace of vaccinations, including nearly 100 FEMA personnel, over 100 vaccinators from HHS, and another 100 federal medical personnel deployed to assist statewide.

FEMA Deputy Regional Administrator Tammy Littrell called the stadium’s vaccination process "one of the most efficient and effective vaccination centers" to date, reiterating that the state and local partnerships were crucial to the center’s success. FEMA will employ much of what it has learned in Arizona when it opens the first federally-managed vaccination centers at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and at California State University in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, Littrell said.

Biden hopes that as more communities partner with the federal government to administer shots, they can look to the work at State Farm Stadium as a blueprint instead of starting from scratch.

"I got a call during the Super Bowl from (Roger Goodell) offering us, the federal government, the 30 major stadiums," Biden said to Dr. Christ. "So I think they’re going to be coming to you to look at how you did it, because you’re doing such a great job."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had sent a letter to President Biden late last week saying many of the stadiums should be able to get vaccination efforts moving quickly because of previous offers to use stadiums as virus testing centers and election sites.

The seven clubs already using their stadiums as vaccine sites are Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Carolina, Houston, Miami, and New England.