House Oversight Committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) sent a letter to the Chief Operating Officer of Parler, the conservative-friendly social network, demanding answers about the company's potential ties to foreign entities, as well as its financing and ownership.

The committee has previously asked the FBI to investigate Parler for its role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"In the weeks leading up to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, Parler users actively took to the platform to call for violence and even 'civil war,'" Rep. Maloney wrote, going on to say that "since the attacks, numerous Parler users have been arrested and charged for their roles, with the Department of Justice citing in several instances the threats that individuals made through Parler in the days leading up to and following the attack."

"Individuals with ties to the January 6 assault should not—and must not—be allowed to hide behind the veil of anonymity provided by shell companies," she added.

The letter requests additional information on a number of matters, citing a number of news reports about Parler, including a recent Buzzfeed News article which claims that the Trump organization negotiated with the platform regarding an ownership stake in the company. The Buzzfeed report notes that it is "unclear" to what extent Trump was involved with those negotiations.

Former Parler CEO John Matze, who recently said he was fired from the company, told "Axios on HBO" that he "didn't like the idea of working with Trump, because he might have bullied people inside the company to do what he wanted, but I was worried that if we didn't sign the deal, he might have been vengeful and told his followers to leave Parler."

Matze went on to say that neither he nor other Parler executives met with Trump or any White House officials.

Maloney's request comes as questions are being raised about Parler's ties to Russian companies, which she references in her letter: "When U.S. hosting services cut ties with Parler for repeatedly failing to moderate content advocating violence, Parler re-emerged on a Russian hosting service, DDos-Guard, which has ties to the Russian government and counts the Russian Ministry of Defense as one of its clients."

The letter asks COO Jeffrey Wernick for a table of entities with direct or indirect ownership in the company, a list of the company's creditors, any agreements Parler has had with "any Russian individual or entity," and " all documents and communications referring to relating to a proposal to provide President Donald Trump with an ownership stake in Parler" by Feb. 22.