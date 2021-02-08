The man who ran onto the Raymond James Stadium turf during Sunday night's Super Bowl has been identified and charged.

Yuri Andrade, 31, of Boca Raton, was charged by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office with trespassing.

He was released on $500 cash bond.

The incident happened with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter of the game, won by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andrade ran onto the field and was able to avoid security while making a dash to one of the end zones.

Just before he crossed the goal line, he was taken down by a member of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The CBS broadcast cut away from the fan, but Spectrum Sports 360's Katherine Smith was able to capture video of the tackle.

There’s a drunk running all over the field. Stops play. Credit the @HCSOSheriff deputy with the tackle #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/MkM3nnjB6l — Katherine Smith (@katsmithsports) February 8, 2021

Radio broadcaster Kevin Harlan decided to call the action in play-by-play style as it happened.

The 210-pound Andrade was listed in an arrest report as self-employed.

He was charged with one count of trespassing.