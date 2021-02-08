Food is always a big part of the Super Bowl, so one Greece restaurant challenged the public to make their best chili for the game.

For the 4th year in a row, the Dutch Mill Restaurant and Party House hosted a chili cook off on Super Bowl Sunday.

Owner Bob Simmons says it started off as a challenge.

"We make very good chili and we had some of our customers say they made better chili than we did, so we said, 'let's put it to the test,’" said Simmons.

Eight contestants submitted chili for anyone at the restaurant to judge. Restaurant patrons then placed tickets under the chilis they preferred.

The cook off also serves as fundraiser.

Simmons explains this year is about supporting the Veterans' Outreach organization.

"It's basically an asset for veterans, whether they are homeless, just in need of some help, assistance with clothing, education, finding a job. If you go to the veteran's outreach, they will help you anything," said Simmons.

For Simmons, not only is the chili cook off about giving back to the community that supports him, it's also giving his customers a sense of normalcy.

"With shutdowns, restrictions, social distancing, people want to get out. They want something normal and this is something they are familiar with and I felt like it was important. Let's keep a tradition going even through a hard time," said Simmons.