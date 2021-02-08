DURHAM, N.C. — The Chicken Hut has been a staple of the Durham community for more than 60 years.

The eatery was originally named The Chicken Box and was opened by Claiborne Tapp Jr.



It gives away 500 meals a day to help feed people in need



At one point, the eatery had five locations but the only one still standing today is on Fayetteville Street.



The business is now run by Tre Tapp, Claiborne Tapp Jr.'s son. He's proud to serve his family and feed home-cooked meals to the community.



"We love serving the community...and without the community, I tell people all the time, there would be no Chicken Hut,” Tapp says.



Even though the restaurant's indoor seating is closed, The Chicken Hut's loyal customers still line up every day at lunch time.



When the pandemic started, Tapp made it his mission to continue feeding people in need. Every day, the restaurant gives away 500 meals for free.



One day, Tapp hopes to pass this business on to his children.