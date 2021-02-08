ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Super Bowl Sunday was a super sales day for restaurants across Central Florida especially pizzerias despite the pandemic.

What You Need To Know The USDA says the Super Bowl is the second largest food consumption day of the year



Central Florida restaurants say they're grateful for the extra business during the pandemic



Bella Italia manager Jason Reci said they've staffed up in preparation for additional delivery orders

“Super Bowl is crazy it’s a hectic day,” Bella Italia manager Jason Reci said. “Instead of having like three pizzas per ticket we probably got about six per ticket so we normally double what we usually do on a Sunday. Thank God for this day.”

Central Florida officials recommended residents keep Super Bowl parties smaller because of the pandemic.

“If you do get together to watch the game, please, limit your gatherings to family members only,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

Reci said he believed it lead to more parties just with a lot fewer people than normal, which meant more deliveries.

In order to meet the greater demand, he made sure they were fully staffed.

“I made sure I had two extra drivers today because I know people are going to be at home instead of the bars and stuff like that cause of COVID,” Reci said. “I need more service to answer more phone calls, I need more cooks in there. It’s like a holiday for us pizzerias. We know we’re going to be busy so we got to bring everyone we can.”

