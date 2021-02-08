ORLANDO, Fla. — A non-profit health organization which serves underserved communities needs help to get those who need a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine their shot.

If True Health can’t secure more doses, after shipments did not arrive as promised, 340 people will be left in the lurch come next week.

“I have people who are calling us, requesting, almost begging, 'Please I have underlying health conditions. I really need to get the vaccine,'" said Janelle Dunn, who serves as CEO for True Health. “I feel totally helpless because I just don’t have the ability to help them at this time.”

Monday afternoon, Seminole County shared they'll be stepping up to assist. County health leaders will be calling those scheduled for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine to ensure they still planned to get the shot; any leftover vials will be given to True Health, according to Mirna Chamorro.

But, it's not a guarantee that True Health will receive what it needs to service all of those due for second doses.

For the last 43 years, non-profit @TrueHealthFL has served underserved communities in Central #Florida.



“I’m definitely relying on our community partners. I’ve spoken with Orange County Mayor Demings, spoken with Dr. Pino and Donna Walsh with Seminole Health department," said Dunn.

For Dunn, linking underserved communities to care is the core of True Health's operation.

For the last 43 years, the federally-qualified health center has served Central Florida, providing an umbrella of services, from primary care and dental, to behavioral health and podiatry.

They have seven locations throughout Orange and Seminole counties and work off small federal grants to ensure patients---including those who are uninsured and have overcome socioeconomic or transportation barriers---get service.

But now, True Health is in a bind, preparing patients for the reality that they may have to go elsewhere or wait longer for their second dose due to lack of vaccines.

“I’m honestly at the whim and mercy of the state and the decisions they’re making," she said. “I would hate for them to have to transition to another agency or entity, or not get it at all because it’s difficult for them to access and access to care is huge for our community," said Dunn.

According to Dunn, of the 1,100 first doses they've administered, around 20 percent of recipients have been Hispanic.

“Overcoming racial barriers like, oh they’re trying to do something to my population. We did restore a level of confidence in that they wanted to come and get the vaccine," she said, continuing, "However, with us not having it and starting the dose, not being able to complete the series. It breaks my heart to tell them on the phone and I’ve called patients myself.”

Every day, mid-morning, Florida counties hop on a call with the state to talk coronavirus vaccine distribution and needs.

But it's a logistical puzzle, and the vaccine trickle-down --from the federal government to the state, to counties and providers---doesn’t always work out as planned.

But, this afternoon some GOOD news: @seminolecounty Health told me they plan to call those scheduled to get #Moderna vax via county appts, see if they’re still interested. They’ll send extra vials over to @TrueHealthFL.



“I think the local people are the people I feel sorry for because they’re doing the best job they can," said Sal Recchi, who lives in Longwood.

While Recchi had no issues getting his first and second doses through Orlando Health, he hit a road bump in ensuring his sister and brother-in-law did as well.

Due to a mix-up, they didn't receive their second dose of the vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center over the weekend.

“They called her first thing in the morning, apologized and told her it was a mess up. After some back and forth, they rescheduled," he said. “They haven’t been able to see their grandkids for about a year now. So, they were looking forward to getting that second shot and were really disappointed.”

Instead, they returned to the site today and were successful.

Dunn is hoping she, too, will find success in procuring more doses for her patients, adding she's “cautiously optimistic” that neighboring countries will step up.

“I’m definitely relying on our community partners,” she said.