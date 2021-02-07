ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is not happy about a maskless Super Bowl party Friday night.

Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson held a private party at a hangar at Albert Whitted Airport.

Tabloid website TMZ posted pictures of the party showing a densely packed event, filled with mostly maskless people.

Kriseman took to Twitter to voice his displeasure.

"This isn't how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl,” the mayor tweeted. “It's not safe or smart. It's stupid. We're going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent."

But Pinellas wasn’t alone in hosting a controversial Super Bowl party.

TMZ also showed images from a party at WTR Pool & Grill on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Friday night. That well-attended event was hosted by star DJ Steve Aoki and featured a packed, mostly maskless crowd.

City officials are investigating.