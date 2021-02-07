SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida nonprofit health center is seeing the impact of the lack of coronavirus vaccine vials in the state.

What You Need To Know Nonprofit True Health received its first COVID-19 vaccine doses on January 4



At the time, they say they were told when it came time to give people a second dose, more vaccine would be sent to them



When the time came, True Health officials say the organization was told a second shipment was not forthcoming

The center may not be able to provide some patients with their second dose.

“When we received our initial doses of the Moderna vaccine on January 4th, we were always informed that once it was time for patients to receive their second dose, we’ll receive our second shipment,” Janelle Dunn True Health CEO said.

She said when they began to administer the second doses the arrival of the second shipment became unclear.

“We were told, ‘Nope, use your remaining doses for of the vaccine from your first shipment to fulfill your second doses for your patients,'” Dunn said. “It was heartbreaking for me because serving an underserved population I already know the challenges they face.”

She said they canceled hundreds of appointments including some who need to take their second dose.

Dunn said they are now working Orange and Seminole County Health Departments, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and the Florida Association of Community Health Centers to help patients who started the vaccine cycle complete it.

“I’m unable to confirm that all the patients who’ve received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine will receive the second,” Dunn said. “We do still have a need of 340 doses of the Moderna vaccine to fulfill the cycle. I am relying on our community partners to transfer some of the vaccine if they are able.”

Dunn said once they receive their next shipment they would continue their mission to vaccinate underserved communities throughout Central Florida.

Dunn said of the people they’ve already vaccinated about 20% are Hispanic that’s almost triple the statewide average of only 8%.