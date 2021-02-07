NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — ​A popular sports bar & restaurant will soon be opening its doors once again.

Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern will reopen the first week of March. They also have a new Operations Manager, who is an Executive Chef, and plan to introduce him soon.

The North Tonawanda business closed back in the beginning of November after the owners say they had a tough time staying afloat due to the pandemic strains and COVID restrictions.

Owners Linda and Steve Brown say stay tuned for updates and they can't wait to see everyone again.