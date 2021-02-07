TAMPA, Fla. — The stage is set in Tampa for a historic Super Bowl LV: Super Bowl Sunday has arrived.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been practicing in the shadow of Raymond James Stadium for the past week, maybe a small advantage for the home team.

The Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Tampa late Saturday afternoon.

Super Bowl Sunday has arrived after a week much different from any previous big game



Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off Super Bowl LV at 6:30 p.m.



The Chiefs are looking for back-to-back Super Bowl wins against a Tom Brady-led Buccaneers team playing a Super Bowl on home turf (a first for any team).

The home field advantage though is presenting challenges, specifically the chance thousands of Bucs' fans could flood areas outside the stadium.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said all major roads leading to the stadium shutdown Saturday afternoon.

"The reality is, if you don't have a ticket to the game, you are better off not going anywhere near the stadium,” Dugan said.

Super bowl pre-week was different this year.

Many NFL Community outreach events happened online.

The NFL Experience was free, but only a select amount of fans were allowed in.

And an outdoor mask ordinance was even enacted by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor for all Super Bowl related events.

"Our local elected officials have really made safety a number one priority for us,” Castor said.

Santiago Corradda, CEO of Visit Tampa Bay said the number of people traveling in for Super Bowl LV, much smaller thanks to limited seating for the game, 22,000 will get in compared to a normal Super Bowl of 75,000.

But even with a much smaller crowd tonight, both teams can celebrate a great season, especially with what it took all season long to reach Tampa.

Their payoff?

A shot at the Vince Lombardi trophy tonight.