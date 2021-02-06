ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Parents at one Orange County elementary school say they’re worried because crews have been burning piles of brush for weeks right next door to their children’s school.

What You Need To Know Crews clearing land near Water Spring Elementary are burning piles of brush



The fire is creating smoke that is overtaking the school



Parents are concerned about their children's health



After complaints, the crews stopped temporarily but have resumed their work

Already concerned about the threat of COVID-19, parents of students at Water Spring Elementary school said they didn’t expect a thick layer of smoke and flames near their children's elementary school, too.

“I mean, just on top of everything else…kids are wearing masks right now, we’re trying to be careful of viruses, and we’re pumping them full of gross air?” Water Springs parent Kristine Harris said.

Crews clearing trees and brush adjacent to Water Spring Elementary have piled up large piles of trees burning just a few hundred feet away from the building, which sits in the middle of a development of hundreds of new homes.

Smoke from the flames engulfs the school daily, Harris said.

“We were in a car line and we just noticed it was way more smoky than normal, and we were looking and there was actually ash falling on the window of the car,” Harris said.

The constant smoke aggravates breathing problems for teachers and students like Water Spring parent Lovidy Gerdes’s child.

“My daughter has asthma,” Gerdes said. “…It makes me feel really concerned, I don’t know how healthy this is for her to breathe in.”

The school has kept students inside during recess on several occasions, and principal Amy Klaber said the school has called the project manager to try to get the crew to stop. They did stop the burning for a while but recently started again during school hours.

Klaber sent a message to parents earlier this week. In part of a voice message, Klaber said, “We noticed first thing this morning that they started burning again, so we’ve made calls to have them stop while students are on campus.”

The Briar Team, the company responsible for clearing the brush, said it was either its crew or one it hired to do the job. It then indicated it would get back in touch later.

“I’m very concerned for our world that somebody thought that was OK and continues to think it’s OK, even though they’ve had complaints,” Harris said.

The company does have the proper permits from the Florida Forest Service to burn the piles, but Harris and Gerdes said just because it’s legal, doesn’t mean it’s healthy for their children.