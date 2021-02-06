LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Businesses have taken a hit because of the economic downturn, but some local governments are using different programs to help those struggling.

Vincent Brunori’s favorite part of his job is talking to customers.

“A lot of our business is local people that come here, and I enjoy just getting to know them and a lot of my customers. I've became personal friends with (them) now over time just because you get to know them — everything about them.”

The owner of Addicted Coffee Bar rings up an order. He shows off a milkshake and explains why he and his wife started the shop.

“Everybody is enthusiastically devoted about something. And we just figured those are two good combinations to have and we’ve gotten a lot of support from the community and we’re coming up on four years.”



But like many businesses in Lakewood, the family-owned spot has taken a hit from COVID-19.



“Since March, it’s impacted us approximately 51%," said Brunori, “All the restrictions that are around the pandemic have obviously made a difference to all of Lakewood.”

But the city of Lakewood hopes a small business COVID-19 assistance grant program can help those struggling.

"A lot of them have been saying that they’re just barely holding on. They’re afraid for their employees. They don’t want to have to let people go. Some have had to let folks go. Others have really been doing everything they can. They’re paying their employees and haven’t paid themselves a dime. A lot of these business owners, they haven’t taken home a nickel since March," said Ian Andrews, the executive director of LakewoodAlive, a nonprofit community development organization.

He’s helping owners with the application process.

The program’s expansion sets aside over $216,475 for businesses with 50 employees or less, have at least one full-time worker, and is a business that has seen a reduction in revenue from the pandemic. A business can get up to $7,000 to cover rent and eligible payroll expenses.

"Being able to leverage the cares act funding, to support small businesses, and in Lakewood’s case, renters, those are the two ways that the city wanted to use their money. It is crucial because these business owners have done nothing wrong," said Andrews.

Back at Addicted Coffee Bar, Brunori remains optimistic.

"I believe that we’re turning a corner, so we’ll see what happens. But with local support through LakewoodAlive as well as the other grants, and programs that have been offered, we’re able to get by.”