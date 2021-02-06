DALLAS — The city of Dallas has missed out on adding millions to its tax base, thanks to delays in the permitting office keeping developers from carrying out plans to build several hundred homes and commercial properties.

What You Need To Know More than 400 single family home projects were still waiting to be approved as of late January





City staff says having to shift the permitting process completely online due to COVID-19 caused the backlog





Councilman Chad West says nearly a year later, the process should be going a lot smoother

The bulk of the backlog of projects are single family homes currently stuck in the “plan review” stage. More than 400 single family home projects were still waiting to be approved as of late January, and the estimated wait time to get through stage one, Prescreen, and stage two, Plan Review, was nine weeks as of early February.

City staff says having to shift the permitting process completely online due to COVID-19 caused the backlog, but Dallas District 1 Councilman Chad West says nearly a year later, the process should be going a lot smoother.

"When COVID hit, the staff immediately started ramping up their facilitation, movement towards this online permitting, and it has taken a long time. I don't put all the blame on staff,” West said. "The industry itself, there was a lot of resistance from some of these old school contractors to adopt the program. And actually, you know, I think about my dad who's 70 years old, trying to teach him how to use his iPhone, right? There was a lot of resistance to going online versus just hand walking your permit down to the permit office. And so, there's been that growing pain with that, but it's been almost a year. It's time to get it right."

“Walking to the permitting office to get your building plans approved used to be a one-day process,” said Dallas Builders Association executive director Phil Crone.

"And you couldn't really do that anywhere else. So this used to be a big advantage working with the city of Dallas that's now become its largest Achilles heel, where what used to take a day now takes 15 weeks or more for most builders,” Crone said. "Most builders that operate in Dallas, these are small builders. They rely on cash flow, there are trades that rely on these jobs to be able to work and to be able to make a living. And if you go from a situation where you're getting started the next day, to a situation where you may not get started for three or four months or more, that has a huge impact on your ability to make a living.”

Crone said based on data from previous years, he estimates the backlog has resulted in a $264 - $382 million tax base shortfall.

"We just recently did an analysis on the city of Dallas from March through November — which was the latest numbers that we had available — so when the pandemic started, to the latest numbers that were available in 2020, and then compared it to 2019 and compared it to 2018 over the same period of time. And there are about 600 homes that Dallas is short on, compared to what it was able to deliver in those prior years. And if Dallas would have followed — which I think they would have been able to — the rest of the market, which has increased about 16% in terms of how many permits are getting done, you could have as many as 800 homes that are missing,” Crone said.

At a time when finding affordable housing is not easy, losing hundreds of homes because of the city’s inefficiency is detrimental.

"Even before the pandemic, we've seen prices across the region increase at about twice the rate of the average household’s ability to afford it. And we really need to take heed and caution on those figures because our ability here as a region to be competitive is dependent on affordable housing and attainable housing,” Crone said. "That's what's driven a lot of these jobs here from places where housing isn't affordable, and if we don't take care of that in Dallas or in other places, we're going to have a real challenge as a region, and certainly exacerbate the challenges that a lot of lower income, middle income households have had as a result of this pandemic."

On Jan. 27, Dallas City Council unanimously approved hiring outside assistance from third party skilled plan reviewers at a cost of more than $5 million from the Building Inspection Fund Balance (fees paid by applicants). On Feb. 1, city staff pledged to the Economic Development Committee they’d clear the backlog of single family home permits by the end of March, and get to a steady two-to-three-week turnaround for permit approval, instead of the current nine-week process.

"You know, we had heard that engineers were not paid enough, and we’re losing engineers all the time because we can't keep up with private salaries. And we gave staff the ability to give engineers recruitment/retention bonuses to try to keep them on hand. And so we've given them financial tools that they asked for and the industry asked for to be able to enact it,” West said. "Other cities have figured it out. Fort Worth has pushed forward a lot more homes than we have in the last year. You can look at any of the surrounding cities and see that they have reaped the benefits of homebuilding that we've let go.”

In mid-February, city council will consider approving a third-party Staffing and Efficiency Study that would determine appropriate staffing levels and additional opportunities for improvement. City staff will also track overall progress in the permitting office and provide periodic updates to council.