ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A domestic violence investigation led to a deputy-involved shooting Friday night in Orange County.

No deputies were injured.

Deputies were first called out to a home in the 3400 block of Ridgemont Road in Orlando around 5 p.m. Friday after a man allegedly strangled a female victim and then fled the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

That female victim is reported to be okay.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the suspect returned to the home hours later and is alleged to have intentionally set fire to the home.

Just before 11 p.m., as deputies were at the home investigating what happened earlier Friday night, Sheriff Mina said the suspect returned to the home again, this time opening fire on deputies.

“So he came up really fast, like intentionally wanting to do something. We don’t know if he was targeting deputies at first, but when deputies were there like that’s him, that’s the car he immediately started firing at the deputy," Sheriff Mina said.

In a video update released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office overnight, Sheriff Mina said one deputy returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect, a man in his '40's, was taken to Olando Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office. His identity has not yet been released.

The gun believed to be used by that suspect in the shooting was recovered by deputies.

The deputy who fired at the suspect, who has been with the sheriff's office since 2016, has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting. ​