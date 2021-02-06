SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Winn Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at selected stores with pharmacies late next week, the company announced, but the number of doses that will be available at which Central Florida stores remains unknown.

The State of Florida is giving Southeastern Grocers 8,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine to distribute at its stores with pharmacies — which include Winn Dixie, Fresco y Mas, and Harvey’s Supermarket — through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Southeastern Grocery has 159 pharmacies in Florida among all their store brands. If the company spread out its initial 8,100-dose allotment evenly, that would only be about 50 doses per pharmacy.

The appointment scheduling portal on Winn Dixie’s website is not active yet. Spectrum News 13 reached out to Southeastern Grocers for a list of participating pharmacies but has not yet received a response.

Debra Manfredi said there is no spot close to the Casselberry Winn Dixie where she shops for an eligible person to get a coronavirus vaccine right now.

“Oh, this is convenient,” Manfredi said. “I’m going to shop and get my shot at the same day. I would do it.”

Governor Ron DeSantis said the state is teaming up with Southeastern Grocers and other grocers to expand the vaccine effort.

“Getting the vaccine out would be easier with more locations versus fewer locations — then huge lines and long waiting,” Winn Dixie shopper Peter Bowlus said.

As more doses becomes available, all of its in-store pharmacies will provide vaccinations, Southeastern Grocers said.

“I’m not discouraged,” Manfredi said. “Things are going to start looking up this year. I’m very encouraged that we’re going to get this thing under control.”

In addition to the Southeastern Grocers stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club announced that their stores with pharmacies would start participating in a vaccination program soon, too. That scheduling portal also is not open yet.