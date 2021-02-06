DALLAS, Texas — What has been a season like no other, will end with a matchup like no other. The biggest stage in football, and arguably all of sports, has several compelling storylines this year. And who better to talk about the Super Bowl than the man whose family named the Super Bowl the Super Bowl: SMU alumnus and Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

What You Need To Know The Hunt family has owned the Kansas City Chiefs since the team’s inception in 1959





The Chiefs are looking to become just the eighth team in NFL history to repeat as Super Bowl champions





Tom Brady, who already owns an NFL-record six Super Bowl rings, would become the first player to ever win seven NFL championships with a victory in Super Bowl LV

“There are some butterflies flying around in my stomach and I know as we get closer to Sunday, I’ll get more of those,” Hunt said.

The anxiousness stems from the Chiefs' opponent this Sunday: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be Brady’s tenth career Super Bowl appearance, the most by any player in NFL history. Despite Brady’s seemingly effortless success rate, getting to this stage is one of the hardest achievements in sports. It’s something the Hunt family knows all too well.

“I remember my parents saying after Super Bowl IV that the assumption was that the Chiefs would just go back every year because they were that dominant at the time,” said Hunt. “Sure enough it took 50 years to get back."

Kansas City is back again for the second year in a row, looking to become the first team since the Patriots (2004-05) to hoist back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

Super Bowl LV will be a battle between two generational talents under center. Tony Romo said earlier in the week that if the Chiefs do not defeat the Buccaneers, Patrick Mahomes has no chance of catching Tom Brady in the greatest of all time conversation. Clark Hunt thinks otherwise.

“I certainly agree that the quarterback matchup is as interesting as any quarterback matchup ever. As a Chiefs fan, I’d like to believe that the Chiefs are going to be back to a lot of Super Bowls and that Patrick will have a chance to catch Brady long term,” said Hunt. “But I do think this might be the last matchup between the two of them.”

So far, the two stud quarterbacks have played each other four times. Super Bowl LV will be the rubber match, as they each have two wins against the other.

“I know one of the reasons Patrick Mahomes is so excited about this Super Bowl matchup is to get to go against the greatest that’s ever been and to get to go against the quarterback who beat us in our stadium two years ago,” Hunt said.

Football is everything to the Hunt family. The passion and love for the game has been passed down from Clark’s father, Lamar Hunt, who died in 2006 from complications with prostate cancer.

“When he passed away 16 or so years ago, he told us, as a family, make sure your mother gets to the Super Bowl,” Clark Hunt said. “So we’ve taken that to heart, especially with the Chiefs being in contention each of the last two years.”

Norma Hunt has been to every single Super Bowl and doesn’t plan to end the streak this year. Super Bowl LV will be an all-time clash with legacy implications on the line.