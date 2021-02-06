GASTONIA, N.C. — An Army veteran has turned his hobby into his business.

Last year, Jimmy Woody opened a vintage toy store in Gastonia called Back in Time Collectibles.

Initially, 90% of it started with items from his own collection. "I had a room that was dedicated to nothing but toys,” Woody says.

Woody sold the actions figures at a smaller scale before opening his own store.

His girlfriend, Trish Carr, encouraged Woody to pursue his dream and is not surprised of his success.

"He probably had more doubt than anything, but I knew he would be good,” Carr says.

Woody credits his success, in part, to more people collecting amid the pandemic.

"Last year, 2020, has made collecting crazy. I guess because of COVID, everyone is quarantined and they're wanting something to do,” Woody explains.

Customer John Davis agrees and is glad he could add a wrestling figure and a G.I. Joe to his home collection after shopping at the store.

"It's all about going to see a collection, seeing a lot of variety to check out. And so, to have somebody local, to not have to shop for these things online, it's a great opportunity,” Davis says.

Woody is happy to help his fellow collectors while reaching his own goals.

"It's definitely meeting our expectations and even surpassing it,” Woody adds.

Woody says people are also more interested in collecting because streaming services are showing old cartoons and documentaries about vintage toys.

Back in Time Collectibles also buys and trades vintage toys and video games.