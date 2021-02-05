YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — When it comes to stepping out with confidence, a few things feel better than a fresh clean pair of shoes.



A young entrepreneur in Youngstown is helping people put their best foot forward.

The team of "sneakerologists" at the store refurbishes all types of sneakers and shoes



The store also buys vintage clothing and sneakers



“Once you see that brown trim, you know you’ve been doing some stepping in your kicks,” said Maeson Green, 20.



Green is making other people's shoes his business.



“We want everybody to leave with their shoes looking brand new,” he said. “Whatever we gotta do to make it happen, we’ll make it happen.”



His team of “sneakerologists” gets to the sole of each pair’s problem.



“Every shoe that we do that we paint, it’s multiple layers,” said Brent Behanna. “It takes time.”



“If the uppers are clean, everybody’s gonna look at the bottom,” said Green. “And if the bottom doesn’t look sufficient or at least close, the resale value’s gonna go down.”



They developed their own oxidation process to clear the footprints.



“It’s just a little LED light fixture. It has two fans on it,” said Behanna.



“Especially for an area like this, this is something that’s very common. I’d say at least half the shoes that come in here need an icing.”



Green is a veteran in fixing kicks.



“I started in 2015 in the eighth grade,” he said.



Now, he’s walking onto a clear path with his new storefront: Relaced330.



“People would always ask me, ‘Did you get a new pair of shoes?’ Or like, what was the case?” Green said. “And in reality, I just kept my sneakers clean every single day.”



But sneakers aren’t the only thing that ties customers to the store. The team restores all shoes, bags, and any accessory in need of a fresh start.



“My husband, he loves his Harley Davidson boots, and he is finally getting them fixed,” said Jill Hoolihan. “And they were very expensive, so he’ll be happy when I get them back home.”



“If you like shoes, you come in here. If you like clothing, same thing,” said Moe Yusuf. “It’s a great place. Great place to be. Nothing like it around here.”



The store also buys items from customers to sell in the shop, with a stylist on-staff.



“I’m a sneaker head, but clothing is really what I specialize in,” said David Vega. “So, I go thrifting, and I find a bunch of stuff. We have high-end and vintage.”



Everyone is focused on making what’s old, new again.



“We don’t let the friendship get in the way of business, and we don’t let the business get in the way of the friendship,” said Vega. “So, it works out good.”



The team helping Green’s dream become a reality.



“Everybody here’s learning,” said Green. “'Cause this is my first time being an owner and this is their first time getting to work for somebody that they actually like, they’re close to (and) they have more leeway with.”



It's also a point of pride for the Youngstown State University student’s parents.



“'Cause they’ve seen me at the bottom,” said Green. “My mom definitely told me never to give up. And when she passed last April, that was my big step to say, ‘Alright, I’m not giving up. I’m going full-fledged.’”



Since then, Green has been taking a step in the right direction toward the future.



“Everyone wears shoes. Would you like to wear clean ones? And you look down at your feet. If your shoes aren’t clean, come see Relaced,” said Green.



The team at Relaced enjoys the challenge of refurbishing all types of footwear. You can find out how to send them yours to fix on their website.



Green hopes to eventually see Relaced stores across the country.