CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — ​World of Beer is suing the Walden Galleria in an effort to get out of its lease.

Tavern Brews, which owns World of Beer, says it’s met all of the legal criteria within the lease to terminate the agreement.

But according to the lawsuit, Pyramid Group, which owns the mall, is rejecting the termination notice, saying Tavern Brews is “in default” since it wasn’t open for all of 2020.

Tavern Brews says that that was impossible, since the mall was closed for several months during the pandemic.

