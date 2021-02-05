PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Barbara Pickwell's father, John Wohrle, founded Wohrle's Food Warehouse in 1921 as a frankfurter and sausage maker.

Pickwell, now the Treasurer of Wohrle's, said, "We had a small store and wholesale business, where our customers were the small neighborhood variety stores. That was what was popular in those days, we didn't have the big supermarkets."

One hundred years later, the family business is still going strong. It's grown into a restaurant and wholesale food supplier serving four states, along with a retail store open to the public.

Pickwell said their biggest challenge over the years has been competing with large, national companies.

"We work very hard, as a local company, to give better service than anybody else and take care of our customers, know our customers by name," Pickwell said.

This year was one of the most challenging in the store's history Their restaurant supply business took a big hit, but Pickwell's daughter, Lynn Kessler, said their retail store is doing better than ever.

Kessler said, "We have access to all the inventory through the wholesale side that wasn't being used. We were taking that, we used that, so on our shelves we had plenty of food for people."

Four generations have worked to keep the business going, Pickwell said the family is keeping her father's legacy alive.

"I think he would be very surprised at the products that we have. At times, when we took on ice cream, we looked at each other and we said, 'Hmm, I wonder what dad would think about this.'"

"He would be very proud of [Barbara], and my dad, he would be for sure, with what they've done," Kessler said.