TEXAS — An article encouraging the “young and ambitious” to move to New York instead of Austin caught the attention of politicians on Twitter this week.

New York Mayor Bill De DeBlasio shared the Bloomberg.com story to his Twitter with the caption “Move over Austin, because as the song says, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere — and it’s easier than ever for young dreamers to make it in the greatest city in the world!”

Move over Austin, because as the song says, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere — and it’s easier than ever for young dreamers to make it in the greatest city in the world! https://t.co/o2BkSe3i3T — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 4, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas did not hesitate to defend the capital city and quoted DeBlasio’s tweet with “Dude. Just stop. Because, as the saying goes, don’t mess with Texas.”

The Bloomberg Opinion piece contrasts two popular cities during an era heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In interest to young professionals, rent prices have decreased about 20% in New York City, one of the most expensive places to live in the country.

Dude. Just stop.



Because, as the saying goes, don’t mess with Texas. https://t.co/qJb6F13943 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 5, 2021

As technology hubs look towards moving to warm and trendy cities like Austin, including tech-giant Elon Musk, cost-of-living has increased.

The opinion piece also notes that while rent has decreased in New York, there have been a large number of vacancies in business offices and retail spaces, creating an even more interesting opportunity for those pursuing career development.

The rhetoric is extremely hopeful in regards to vaccination lowering COVID-19 infections and the income of a large economic relief bill affecting those looking to make the move to the concrete jungle. However, Texas has seen its own successes during a year plagued by a pandemic. Several Texas cities and suburbs have already made top lists for places to move according to safety, affordability and access to job and health care opportunities

Move.org also named Texas the second-most moved to state in 2020, while New York was the second-highest exodus area of the year.