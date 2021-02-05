TAMPA, Fla. — The home team, playing Super Bowl LV on their own turf Sunday.

It's an exciting time for Bucs fans across the Bay Area, but it is also presenting some unique challenges for police that are looking to secure Raymond James Stadium from thousands of cheering fans that don't have tickets.

"They are going to be disappointed," Tampa Chief of Police Brian Duggan said. "They aren't going to be able to get close."

Main roads around Raymond James Stadium are expected to close to traffic Saturday afternoon.

Both Dale Mabry Highway to the west of the Stadium, and Himes Avenue to the east, will shutdown between Columbus and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Side roads near the stadium will be blocked as well.

Police say no parking will be available near Raymond James Stadium for fans without tickets, no pull-off area's will be available, and fans walking in won't be an option either because the NFL has setup a security compound around the stadium with fences and concrete barricades.

"That's what makes the celebration and the curiosity for our citizens, our community....it limits what they are going to be able to see and how they are going to be able to participate," said Chief Duggan.

Even away from Raymond James Stadium, police are preparing for pop-up Super Bowl parties this weekend.

And police say they even have plans for after the Bucs win, although they aren't sharing those at this time.

Superstition and all.