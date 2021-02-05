New data from the Florida Department of Health showed the Hispanic population is still far behind in COVID-19 vaccination compared to White Floridians.

Statewide only 8% of Hispanics (more than 150,497) received at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In six Central Florida counties — Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia — it’s even lower at 6% (16,743 of 281,531).

Dulce Bernard-Rodriguez, 73, and her father, Ramon Rodriguez, 96, are two of a few thousand Hispanics to receive their second dose. The Seminole County father and daughter got their second shot at True Health’s Sanford facility on Thursday.

“I’ve had every vaccine all my life with my dad and I was brought up in the army,” Bernard-Rodriguez said. “Vaccines were left and right and dad would always bring me.

“If we could help get somebody not get sick because of us, even better.”

The FDOH data also showed statewide the number of Hispanics who received both doses was about 11% (53,388 of 478,236) and in those six Central Florida counties it was only 4% (3,302 of more than 83,000).