STATEWIDE — On Friday, President Joe Biden is planning to update Americans on the state of the U.S. economy as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the health of millions, keeping parts of the recovery muted.

What You Need To Know President Biden trying to pass $1.9T COVID economic rescue plan



Nearly 800,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week



This, as the president tries to pass his first COVID-19 relief bill while in office.

He is giving an update as the U.S. Department of Labor will release its monthly jobs report Friday morning.

Biden is still trying to pass a $1.9-trillion COVID-19 economic rescue plan, which includes expanding unemployment benefits and food assistance.

Last week, 779,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time, which is four times higher than this time last year.

In Florida, first-time unemployment filers went up by more than 8,000 last week.

As of this week, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has paid benefits to more than 2 million people since March of 2020.

One of the president's top priorities is economic relief.

"Every action we take and our conduct abroad, we must take with American working families in mind," Biden said.

In Central Florida, most of the larger resorts were down about 70% occupancy compared to the 2019 holiday season.

Experts said the vaccine rollout is promising in helping the tourism industry which is the backbone of Florida’s economy, but it could take another two to three years before travel returns to normal and the hotels are full again.

The national unemployment rate in December was 6.7%, and it is expected to remain around that same number.