GREENSBORO, N.C. — This year’s tax season is predicted different than previous years.



Tax preparation groups are still feeling the burnout from an extended tax season impacted by the pandemic last year. Some people are still waiting on their tax refunds, according to Taylor’s Pro Tax & Beyond in Greensboro.

An extended 2020 tax season and IRS shutdown caused a months-long backup stemming from the pandemic

“A lot of people did a lot of paper filing last year, and they’re still waiting on their refunds,” she says.



The pandemic has already impacted this year’s tax season. The IRS has a months-long backup of paper tax filings. Tax preparation experts say the IRS is pushing the start of tax filing to February 12. This means it will probably take a little longer to receive your tax refund, depending on when you file.



“What the IRS is trying to do is catch up from last year and this year, basically trying to get this process together. People who get earned-income credit, basically people with dependents, they’ll be holding the refunds until February 22 and most people probably won’t get their money until mid-March,” Morrow says.



Taylor’s Pro Tax & Beyond recommends its clients file early and electronically with the help of a professional. Electronic filing typically allows the IRS to process tax refunds quicker. Using a professional can alleviate some of the concerns some people have with using online platforms of bigger companies.



“A lot of people are concerned. These free sites that do free tax returns, a lot of people’s identity have been exposed,” Morrow says. “Let’s say you have a problem with your tax return, you can’t really get in contact with them. You can just come to a professional who’s going to be able to help you.”



If you’ve been impacted by coronavirus through 2020, there are a few things that could help when filing taxes this year. The recovery rebate allows you to get tax credits for your dependents. Also, if you didn’t get a first or second-round stimulus check, you can claim those credits on your tax return.



The 7202 form allows you to claim tax credits if you experienced COVID-19 and lost time from work. Morrow encourages everyone to update their W-4 form, especially self-employed people.



“Most people may have too much money coming out of their check and get a low refund, so it’s good to get a professional to look over that to make sure your balancing everything else so you don’t have to owe money at the end of the year,” she says.



Morrow also reminds her clients that expenses to get supplies to work from home can be written off in tax filings as well.