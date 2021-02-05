Orlando Immunology Center participating in AstraZeneca vaccine trial

ORLANDO, Fla. – Right now there are only two approved vaccines in the U.S.: Pfizer and Moderna.

The vaccine could be rolled out in the U.S. in the future



In Orlando, 600 people are participating in the trial

On Thursday, Johnson & Johnson applied for emergency use authorization for its vaccine.

However, there’s another vaccine that could be rolled out in the future: AstraZeneca.

“It's already available in Europe but hopefully used in the United States formally by April,” Orlando Immunology Center Medical Director Dr. Edwin de Jesus said.

He said he is very excited after hearing about recent Astrazenca data from the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

“When you look at the groups that got 2 standard doses which is what we are doing here, they had a 74% response rate,” he said.

Orlando Immunology Center is taking part in the Astrazenca trial in the United States.

In Orlando, 600 people are part of a 30,000-person nationwide study, which began in August.

De Jesus is expecting the results from the trial within the next six to eight weeks. He said it comes at a critical time where the vaccine supply is limited and many people are still waiting to get it.

“It’s important the entire community get protection so we can develop a herd immunity,” he said.

As part of the Astrazenca study two out of every three people in the study in the U.S. received the vaccine, while only one out of three received the placebo.