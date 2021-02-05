KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Publix is the lead retail store providing COVID-19 vaccinations right now.

The grocery chain opened its website for reservations Friday morning, but spots filled quickly, and no Publix locations in Osceola, Orange, or Seminole counties are participating.

Kissimmee resident Maria Barros, who has lost four loved ones to coronavirus and is trying to get a shot for her elderly husband, said it’s been difficult to get access. The lack of Publix pharmacies where they live, is a problem, especially in underserved areas, Barros said. Not only that, but Publix is not offering the vaccines in her county.

“We just need to get the vaccines,” Barros said. “This is it. We are not asking for money or anything. Just the vaccines.”

Store locations that provide the vaccinations are selected by the governor's office, Publix said. Officials have used the following criteria, “A large population of 65 and older, more rural areas, and/or areas that do not have an established distribution network.”

In Central Florida, select Publix pharmacies in Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, and Marion counties are participating in the vaccine program. When appointments are available, Publix opens its registration site online. It is expected to open the portal after 7 a.m. Wednesday, February 10.

Other retail stores, such as Winn-Dixie and Walmart, will be in the mix now as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program launching next week, but details about those programs have not been released yet.