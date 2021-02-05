KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A controversial school-related incident is sparking a deeper conversation.

What You Need To Know "See Us - Hear Us" event to focus on police presence in schools



The meeting follows incident in which teen was thrown to ground at school



The event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday



In-person attendance at Solid Rock Church is limited to 50 people

An Osceola County sheriff's deputy is on paid administrative leave, as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate a video in which he was seen slamming a teenager to the ground.

Now the community is coming together to create the event: See Us - Hear Us. Organizers are bringing in different panelists to speak to the youth about police presence in schools.

“The conversation is still valid,” according to Terry Castillo, an Osceola School Board member and one of the panelists. “We still want our students to be able to trust all of the adults that are there for their safety, and so we have to listen to find out what is the best way to do that.”

The “See Us - Hear Us” event is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Solid Rock Church in Kissimmee. Only 50 people will be allowed inside, on a first-come, first-served basis. The video will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page for anyone to watch.