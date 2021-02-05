TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — While most of the complaints about the rocky rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida have so far been about access, lawmakers on Thursday discussed mounting reports of vaccine-averse nursing home workers.

During a meeting of the Senate Select Committee on Preparedness and Response, Sen. Jason Pizzo (R-Miami) suggested there is a high rate of skepticism among frontline workers about the vaccine's safety and efficacy.

"Even in the military, the rejection rate, so to speak, is 50%," Pizzo said. "And I'm seeing the same staffing numbers and frustrations of administrations of long-term care facilities, that they can't get their staff to agree to do it."

Addressing the committee, Florida Health Care Association Emmett Reed didn't dispute the reports, arguing it is incumbent on nursing home administrators to lead by example by getting vaccinated.

"They have to lead the way, and our leaders are — our leaders that are working in the nursing homes, the administrators, things of that nature," Reed said. "They're posting it on social media. They're doing everything they can, but time's just going to have to heal that wound, and it is a very real wound, and we're seeing it up and down the state of Florida."

Coronavirus outbreaks in Florida's nursing homes have led to the deaths of more than 9,000 seniors — roughly a third of the state's total COVID-19 casualties.