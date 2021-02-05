A state supreme court judge has issued a temporary restraining order, allowing bars and restaurants in Erie County that filed a lawsuit to stay open past the state-imposed 10 p.m. curfew.

The change is effective immediately, which means these bars and restaurants will be able to stay open for the entire Super Bowl.

The temporary restraining order was granted by Judge Timothy Walker of the Erie County Supreme Court.

This is the second win for the HoganWillig law firm when it comes to the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

A judge allowed indoor dining to resume before micro-cluster restrictions were lifted in Western New York.

"We are grateful to Judge Walker for his consideration of Petitioners’ request to have the 10 p.m. closure rule lifted, and look forward to working with each of the Petitioners to serve the people of Erie County," a press release announcing the news read.

Gov. Cuomo has not commented on the ruling as of yet.

We will hear from the attorneys in the case starting at 5 p.m. Stay tuned to Spectrum News for updates.