CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In just two days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

This year, celebrations are going to look very different. Historically, bars and restaurants would be packed with patrons watching the game.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Roy Cooper has mandated bars and restaurants are only allowed to be at 50% capacity, alcohol sales stop at 9 p.m., and the curfew for the state starts at 10 p.m. With the restrictions in place, many people will be watching the game from home, and restaurants are hoping people will order larger takeout orders.

Paul Bell, the owner of Lebowski's Neighborhood Grill in Dilworth, says for the 2020 Super Bowl they sold 5,000 wings. In a year when businesses have faced countless hurdles, they're hoping to beat that number to try and make up for lost revenue.

“Every sale is important because we’re limited as to how much we can do. So takeout or dine-in, we’re glad to have your business," he says. "We really appreciate it. I think the customers feel like they’re trying to help by doing takeout, and they are.”

Bell says the sooner customers can place an order, the better. The restaurant dining room will be closed Sunday so the team can focus on fulfilling to-go orders.