Pete Buttigieg made his first official outing as Transportation Secretary on Friday, meeting with workers at Washington’s Union Station on Friday morning to thank them for their continued efforts on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Buttigieg met with transit and rail workers, as well as officials from Amtrak, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express, at Washington's Union Station



The 39-year-old stressed the importance of enforcing mask-wearing on public transportation



The Department of Transportation will focus on health and safety measures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Buttigieg said

The 39-year-old was sworn in Wednesday morning by Vice President Kamala Harris after being confirmed Tuesday by the Senate on a 86-13 vote.

Buttigieg on Friday spent about 20 minutes chatting with bus and rail workers assembled on a platform, wearing two masks and interacting with employees from a distance in keeping with social distancing protocols.

“I am delighted by the opportunity to lead the Department of Transportation,” Buttigieg said following his meet-and-greet, adding: “I wanted to make sure we were getting out and about right away because there are so many essential workers in America’s transportation system.”

The priority of his department will be to underscore the administration’s focus on health and safety, Buttigieg said Friday, touching heavily on the importance of adhering to science-based efforts to mitigate COVID-19 on all forms of public transportation.

On his first full day in office, President Biden ordered all federal agencies “immediately take action” to require mask-wearing wherever possible, including on airplanes, buses, trains, and more. Although airlines, Amtrak and other transport providers previously required masks, Biden’s order made it a federal mandate, and left little wiggle room for passengers tempted to argue about their rights. The action was applauded by airline unions and supported by a major industry trade group.

“The science is very clear: face coverings stop the spread of virus transmission,” Buttigieg said Friday. “Mask-wearing, physical distancing, appropriate ventilation, and timely testing can reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Buttigieg also met with transportation leaders from Amtrak, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway, all of whom stressed the importance of enforcing mask-wearing policies. In turn, Buttigieg said that the transportation industry has the full support of the Biden-Harris administration.

“We've got to make sure that public transit, rail, and motor carrier operators can continue to serve on these essential trips,” Buttigieg said, adding that part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan provides an additional investment for COVID relief for the transportation sector.

Praised by Biden as bringing a “new voice” to the administration, Buttigieg has pledged to quickly get to work promoting safety and restoring consumer trust in America’s transportation networks as airlines, buses, city subway systems and Amtrak reel from plummeting ridership in the coronavirus pandemic. He also is expected to play an important role in promoting Biden’s green initiatives, supporting the president’s push later this year on a $2 trillion climate and infrastructure plan that would rebuild roads and bridges and expand zero-emission mass transit while boosting electric vehicle infrastructure.

In an email to staff Wednesday, Buttigieg said he will spend the next few weeks on a virtual listening tour with employees and looked forward to fulfilling Biden’s vision of a thriving America “in partnership with all of you.”

Biden himself has a well-known love for public transportation, and he has forged a political identity around being an avid Amtrak rider.

Starting around the time his first wife and young daughter died in a car crash just before Christmas 1972, he took the train daily from Wilmington, Delaware, to Washington and then back again to be home with his two young sons. The roundtrip was 250 miles, and he made it every day the Senate was in session during his decades serving in the chamber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.