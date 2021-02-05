We know the pandemic is tough on business owners. But could you imagine opening a business during this time?

That's what one couple in Williamsville did with a new salon and spa.

JoAnna and Dino Falleta opened the doors to Blush and Brow in October and faced a shutdown not long after they opened when Governor Andrew Cuomo moved parts of Erie County to an orange designation zone.

Then in December, Cuomo allowed salons to reopen, and so they did.

Now, with both orange and yellow zone restrictions lifted, they are doing all they can to keep customers safe.

Blush and Brow in Williamsville only opened in October and they’ve been navigating a new business in a pandemic. Today on @SPECNewsBuffalo, I’ll be live with the owner talking about how they’ve been doing and ways you can support a small business! pic.twitter.com/5sfit50kz2 — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) February 5, 2021

Opening a business has always been a dream of JoAnna’s.

When her husband faced possibly being laid off due to the pandemic, they decided to go into business for themselves.

They offer facials, hair services, manicures, pedicures, chemical peels, microblading, and more. JoAnna says she’s grateful for so much support so far.

"Amazing, just overwhelming. We’ve had a lot of support from the community, family, friends clients," she said. "They are so happy we are here. They like the fact that we are a smaller environment and they can come in somewhere where it isn’t too crowded. They love the location, we are right at the intersection Main Street and Harris Hill so we are on the cusp of Williamsville and Clarence."

They have many specials going on right now, including a Valentine’s Day special. You can book appointments online or call 716-428-7SPA (7772).