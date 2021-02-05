President Biden took action to begin rebuilding and expanding the U.S. refugee program and raise next year’s admissions goal to 125,000, signing an executive order detailing the moves on Thursday night.

The order will move the U.S. toward accepting 125,000 refugees next year, Biden said, after Trump set the admissions goal at a historic low



Biden directed the State Department and other agencies to review the application backlog, vetting procedures and staffing needs for the program



The executive order also calls for a review of the SIV program, which is meant to bring Afghan and Iraqi allies who worked for the US military to safety

The order calls for U.S. agencies to make the application process more efficient, review vetting procedures and staffing and give special attention to the most vulnerable refugee populations, after policies under former President Donald Trump led to slow processing and a deterioration of the refugee program.

"It's going to take time to rebuild what has been so badly damaged," Biden said during a State Department address Thursday.

The president promised the order would help work toward a goal of admitting 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2022, more than eight times the goal of 15,000 previously set by Trump for this year.

The cap hasn’t been that high since the 1990s, and it exceeds the high 2016 goal of 110,000 admissions set by then-President Barack Obama.

“The United States’ moral leadership on refugee issues was a point of bipartisan consensus for so many decades,” Biden noted Thursday.

The executive order calls resettlement one of the “core values of our nation,” and notes the “many contributions” that refugees make.

Advocates cheered the new attention on the refugee program, while they also highlighted the need for additional action to execute Biden’s order and rebuild program infrastructure in the coming months. That includes a focus on resettlement agencies in the U.S., which have had to ramp down or sometimes cease operations in recent years.

Nearly 80 million people are displaced around the world, according to the United Nations’ refugee agency, many of whom are children.

“These are often people who are targeted because of their beliefs, people facing medical emergencies, people who are hungry or who are out of work,” said Betsy Fisher, Director of Strategy at the International Refugee Assistance Project.

“We’ve told so many of them we can’t help,” Fisher added. “This executive order shows a serious focus on restoring protection in the United States.”

The administration has not set a new goal for refugee admissions in 2021, but Biden said the executive order would move the U.S. toward a higher number.

“We’re looking to the administration to initiate consultations with Congress to increase the refugee admissions goal for this year,” said Sunil Varghese, Policy Director at IRAP. “What the executive order does is lay the groundwork.”

Last year, the U.S. admitted 11,814 refugees under a cap of 18,000, and this year’s goal of 15,000 was the lowest ever set since the Refugee Act of 1980, when the U.S. began formally accepting refugees each year.

The executive order Biden signed Thursday directs the State Department and other agencies to address the processing backlog and submit a plan within four months to streamline the application process for refugees. Current law recommends it take no more than six months.

It also revokes a proclamation from Trump that called for “enhanced vetting” of refugees, and it calls for a review of staffing needs, two roadblocks to refugee processing in recent years.

Biden also promised a special focus on women, children and LGBTQ refugees who may be especially vulnerable, plus new attention on migration related to climate change.

A large part of the executive order also calls attention to a visa program for Afghan and Iraqi interpreters who worked with the U.S. military overseas.

The Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program typically includes 4,000 spots set aside for Afghan interpreters to come to the U.S. each year, while Iraqi allies are now admitted under the broader refugee program.

Both groups have faced delays and enormous backlogs in recent years, despite bipartisan support for their visa programs and their necessity to U.S. combat operations.

Iraqi and Afghan interpreters often wait for visa approval for years, either in hiding or in another country, since their lives are threatened by militia groups who consider them traitors for working with the United States.

The order that Biden signed Thursday calls for a review of staffing and compliance under the SIV program within six months, and it asks the State Department to evaluate whether allies to combat operations in other countries should be added to the program.