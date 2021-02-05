ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 UK variant, Dr. Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said Thursday.

The resident recently traveled to Mexico and tested positive for the more contagious UK variant after rerurning, Pino said.

The positive test for the new strain of the virus comes months into the coronavirus pandemic

“They spread faster than the regular virus, so we have to hurry and get vaccinated,” Pino said.

It’s a race to try to get more people vaccinated faster than the new variant spreads.

“UK variant will become the dominate strain,” Dr. Michael Muszynski said.

As the more contagious UK variant becomes the dominate strain, we’ll soon see a large peak of infections, which could rival the one we recently had, according to Muszynski, a professor emeritus at the UCF College of Medicine and an infectious disease specialist.

Florida so far has more cases of the UK variant, nearly 190, than any other state, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data indicates.

The UK variant is the most susceptible to the vaccines. The South African and Brazilian strains are more resistant.

“There is not zero coverage against these new variants,” Muszynski said, “There is coverage from the vaccine, but unless you get the vaccine out, there’s still a lot of people susceptible and they’ll get it.”

The longer the virus is allowed to spread, it could mutate genetically.

“The concern is that some of those modifications in the future could make it resistant to the vaccines,” Muszynski said.

It’s unclear how long it might take to reach herd immunity through vaccinations, doctors said. In the meantime, Pino said it’s more important than ever for people to follow all of the safety precautions — including social distancing, good hygiene, avoiding large crowds, and wearing masks.