WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The Stoneybrook West Golf Course in Winter Garden has been closed since 2018. New ownership tried to get the course back open last year, but couldn’t do it.

They are hoping that 2021 may be different.

For two years now the Stoneybrook West Golf course has been closed.

Rita Neves, who walks the course several times a week, may be the closest thing the course has to a member.

“Everyday I pick things up," she said. “The things that is not from nature I always pick up.”

That includes picking up peoples trash and debris from tee to green.

“For me, everyday I come around,” Neves said. “Everyday I walk, and every day I clean. I wish I can see a very beautiful place here.”

Most of the birdies have also stayed, but it’s golfers that may soon be coming back in March.

Lamar Fisher is the president of Fisher Auction Company. On March 12th his company will auction off the property.

“The auction is very quick,” Fisher, the president of the Fisher Auction Company, said. “It starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. on the 12th.”

Whoever is the highest bidder understands they are buying three phases of the property. The 18 hole golf course with driving range, a clubhouse with kitchen, dining room, and pro shop, and the cart barn.

“Very excited,” Neves said, smiling. “I want to see a lot of people playing and having fun, and the place beautiful again.”

A starter on hole one could also mean the start of property values increasing again.

“The only hesitation by buyers has been the question of the golf course,” Ronald Ziolkowski owner of RonTheRealtor.com said. “If we can eliminate that question, demand, prices, everything will go up.”

Stoneybrook West residents have seen the property hit the market twice in recent years, now they just want it sold.

“I really care about someone taking care,” Neves said.