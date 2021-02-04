ORLANDO, Fla. — Supermarket Winn-Dixie will begin distributing the coronavirus vaccine for free throughout Florida starting next week.

What You Need To Know Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas and Harveys will begin distributing the vaccine in Florida next week



Locations have not been revealed yet



Appointments will be made online once locations are revealed

Parent company Southeast Grocers says its has received 8,100 Moderna vaccines, which it will distribute under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, in partnership with the CDC, the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, and the Florida Dept. of Health.

The vaccines will be distributed for free at select Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas and Harveys supermarkets in the state starting Thursday, February 11.

The vaccines will initially be given to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and adults 65 and older, according to Florida guidelines.

A list of Winn-Dixie locations is not available yet, but a website is set up where customers can get more information and eventually schedule an appointment online, once locations become available.

That information is on the Winn-Dixie website.