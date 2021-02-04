ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Veterans Affairs says it has administered one million coronavirus vaccine doses to veterans and employees at its facilities across the United States. That’s more shots than the majority of states.

What You Need To Know The Department of Veterans Affairs has administered about 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to veterans and staff



More than 18,000 veterans in Central Florida have received their first dose of the vaccine



About 5,800 have received both doses

In Central Florida, more than 18,000 veterans have been able to get at the first dose, and 5,800 have received both.

James Pope, a Vietnam veteran, got the first dose three weeks ago.

“I am in the high risk because of I am over 75. I am 77, be 78 Monday,” said Pope.

He got it at the VA facility at Lake Baldwin. He will get his second dose on Thursday.

“They check your ID card at the door and take you back to another table. The gal comes up, and 15 minutes your out,” said Pope.

Veterans who fit the criteria and haven’t been vaccinated can schedule an appointment by calling 407-631-0499. They must be 65 or older and receive care through the VA Facilities.

“By appointment only at VA facility in Lake Nona, Lake Baldwin Vera and Daytona,” said Heather Frebe with Orlando VA Healthcare System.

Tuesday the VA administered around 1,000 doses.

“They want to get back and see their loved ones and be able to do things like we all do, so its important to provide the veterans that have served our country and provide them the vaccine as quickly as we can,” said Frebe.