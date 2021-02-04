TAMPA, Fla. — Football fans are expected to start arriving Thursday for the Super Bowl, but officials at Tampa International Airport said they’re not expecting a huge rush like the last time Tampa hosted the big game.

“If this was a normal Super Bowl year, and we weren't in a pandemic, we would see something closer to 80-90 thousand, maybe more, coming in, usually that's our peek number around the holidays and things, like given that we're in a pandemic, and we have low traffic right now anyway,” said Emily Nipps, Tampa International Airport.

What You Need To Know Tampa International Airport officials say no big rush last time Tampa hosted the big game



Fans expected to begin arriving Thursday



Masks are required at the airport; COVID testing site at TPA will also be open its regular hours for fans

Despite all the changes to this year’s Super Bowl due to COVID, Tampa International Airport officials said it still wants fans to feel welcome.

They have team merchandise in stores, and there are more volunteers here for the weekend to help.

Masks are required at the airport, and officials said even with the slight influx of passengers, there’s still plenty of room for social distancing. The COVID testing site at TPA will also be open its regular hours for fans.

“We’re still trying to make the airport as festive as possible," said Nipps. "We are in a pandemic, we're not having the usual greeter parties and things like that that we would have in the past.

"We do have signage throughout the airport welcoming people, and again, we have lots of volunteers and their job is really to make our visitors feel welcome who are coming into town for the Super Bowl."

Official Super Bowl merchandise will be sold at the airport Sunday night right after the game.