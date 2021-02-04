VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – There is now some clarity on a new SunRail station headed to DeLand.

After months of discussion, a timeline appears to be in place.

The SunRail commission discussed Thursday its Phase 2 North engineering process. It includes the operating of full service to DeLand, the building of a second track for the center platform, creating about 100 parking spaces for riders and additional infrastructure.

Currently the target date for a SunRail station in DeLand is for the middle of 2024.

The @CityofDeLand looks to have a @RideSunRail stop by mid 2024. Currently the most North riders can travel to is @CityofDeBaryFL. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/BnzSsfL3y9 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) February 4, 2021

“That’s going to include actually an operational burn in period," FDOT District 5 Secretary Jared Perdue said. "We wouldn’t want to call it done until we have a chance to put in operation to make sure everything is supposed to work like it is suppose too.”

​The cost of this project currently is set at a little more than $44 million.