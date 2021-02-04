SALISBURY, N.C. — A North Carolina boy's dream has become a reality and says if it weren't for the pandemic, his clothing line may not have taken off.

Andrew Burgess is 20 years old. He transforms the old into the new.

Every item he designs is made from fabric collected at thrift shops. His most popular items are quilted hoodies, which range from $100-$125.

Thanks to the attention he's gotten on social media, he's had orders from people all over the world.

“I’ve had orders from Norway, Sweden, Germany, like all over Europe, as far as even Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, and the Middle East" Burgess says.

Burgess is also doing many custom quilt orders, where people will send in their family quilts and he will repurpose them into something they can wear.

You can follow Burgess on Instagram by searching "Wandy the Maker".