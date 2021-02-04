TAMPA, Fla. — Some medical officials believe the first coronavirus super spreader event in the US happened last year at the Super Bowl in Miami before anyone knew the virus was even here.

This year in Tampa, things are different.

What You Need To Know Strict Covid-19 precautions in place across Tampa Bay



Officials still concerned about bars, reatuarants and parties



MORE COVERAGE: Super Bowl LV

The mayors from Tampa and Kansas City released a PSA this week about Super Bowl virus safety.

Official NFL and Tampa Bay venues for Super Bowl LV are under strict Covid-19 restrictions: Daily health screenings, temperature checks, mask requirements and social distancing all in effect.

But the bigger concern is the parties and gatherings not tied to official events at bars, restaurants and house parties.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor hosted a Facebook Live event Wednesday where she encouraged all fans, wherever they watch the game, to do it safely.

"We want to educate and encourage,” Castor said. “And that has worked so far. We don't want to have to enforce the mask order, but we also want everybody to arrive here healthy, and to go home healthy as well."

Bay area covid-19 numbers are now on the backside of the holidays.

That is good news but local leaders are hoping this weekend doesn't cause another spike in cases later in the month.