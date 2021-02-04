After weeks of debate – in the press, online, and on the floor of Congress – the House will vote Thursday to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her positions on the House Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee in light of her controversial comments ranging from questioning the veracity of school shootings to calls for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama, in online videos and through supportive "likes" on social media.

What You Need To Know The House of Representatives will vote Thursday to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her positions on the House Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee



Speaking on the House Floor, Greene said that she regrets some of her words, without specifically apologizing for any of her rhetoric



Greene also blamed the media for her political problems, claiming that the media is “just as guilty as QAnon"



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned Republican leaders on Thursday for not taking action against Greene

Speaking on the floor of the House, Greene said that she regrets some of her words, without specifically apologizing for any of her rhetoric.

"This is what I ran for Congress on," she said on the House floor. "I never once said during my entire campaign QAnon. I never once said any of the things that I am being accused of today during my campaign. I never said any of these things since I have been elected for Congress. These were words of the past. And these things do not represent me. They do not represent my district. And they do not represent my values."

“School shootings are absolutely real," Greene said, claiming. "I truly believe that children at school should never be left unprotected."

“I also want to tell you 9/11 absolutely happened," Greene added. "I do not believe it was faked.”

"I never said any of these things since I have been elected for Congress," she noted. "These were words of the past. None of us are perfect."

She said Democrats who are criticizing her don’t know her, and that she was a political newcomer when she embraced former President Donald Trump and started delving into theories on the internet. She said she was "allowed" to believe certain ideas and she blamed the media for her political problems, claiming that the media is “just as guilty as QAnon."

Earlier Wednesday, Greene wrote on Twitter that "it’s not just me they want to cancel. They want to cancel every Republican. Don’t let the mob win"

Greene has come under fire after CNN reported last week that the Republican freshman congresswoman from Georgia had expressed support for the execution of several prominent Democratic lawmakers in 2018 and 2019 via her social media channels.

Then video surfaced of Greene in 2019 shouting questions at David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and calling him a “coward.” At the time, Hogg was on Capitol Hill visiting lawmakers to discuss gun control laws.

Media Matters for America reported that Greene liked Facebook posts that called the Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Sandy Hook school shootings “false flag” planned events.

Greene has supported QAnon and a number of other bizarre conspiracy theories. QAnon believes that former President Donald Trump was fighting a secret war against a Democratic-run ring of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. She also reportedly wrote a Facebook post in 2018 claiming that a California wildfire was started by space lasers.

In addition to Greene promoting conspiracy theories, Facebook videos surfaced last year showing she’d expressed racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim views.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned Republican leaders on Thursday for not taking action against Greene.

"You would think that the Republican leadership in the Congress would have some sense of responsibility to this institution," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference.

"I remain profoundly concerned about House Republicans’ leadership acceptance of extreme conspiracy theorists," Pelosi said. "Particularly disturbing is their eagerness to reward a QAnon adherent, a 9/11 truther, a harasser of child survivors of school shootings."

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) announced Wednesday that House Democrats will move ahead with a resolution to remove controversial GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committee assignments.

Democrat Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch, both of Florida, and Jahana Hayes of Connecticut introduced the resolution on Monday, saying in a virtual news conference they were aiming to reduce "the future harm that she can cause in Congress."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.