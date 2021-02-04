Theresa Pomerville is only 30 years old. She used to work at Roomers, a night club in Lake Placid. However, when it came up for sale, she went all in and is now the club's owner.

Then COVID-19 hit, and in a village that depends so much on tourism, being closed, and then getting the go ahead to reopen, but only at half-capacity, has hurt.

"When town is quiet, it's not great for business. It's a little hard," Pomerville said.

Terrified she'd lose everything, Pomerville says she's tried everything. She began applying for grants and loans and even a small business fund she had heard about online.

She sent in a video to Barstool Sports, a major online digital media company, to share her story. She never expected the phone call she received a short time later. The man on the other end of the phone was Dave Portnoy, Barstool's Founder.

Not that long ago, Portnoy started the Barstool Fund to support small businesses with monthly payments to help them survive through COVID-19. He had good news for Pomerville.

"When you see Dave's face pop up on your phone, a big rush of relief comes over your shoulder. The weight comes off your shoulders. And you're just like, we're going to be okay," Pomerville said.

It's now something Pomerville wants to pay forward. Her message is simple, do not give up on yourself or your neighbors.

"Stay local if you can. Support small businesses. Support your friends. Promote your friends. Anything you can do to help a small local business," she said.

In the days since receiving that call from Barstool, several other upstate businesses have as well, including Mulrooney's in Syracuse.

So far, Barstool has raised $34 million to save more than 220 businesses across the country. It's also helping people like Theresa Pomerville keep their dreams alive.