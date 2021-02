Lead House Impeachment Manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) sent a letter to former president Donald Trump requesting he testify under oath for his impeachment trial, which is set to begin on Feb. 9.

"In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021," Raskin wrote.

Just in:



"House Impeachment Managers Request Former President Trump Testify Under Oath Next Week"



Here's the letter @RepRaskin (D-MD) sent to Trump asking for his testimony "either before or during the Senate impeachment trial." pic.twitter.com/gxM6jGNt9p — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) February 4, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.